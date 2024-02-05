Sanaullah of Mardan win Kashmir Solidarity Day Cycle Race

Mardan’s Sanaullah won the Kashmir Solidarity Day Cycle Race by covering the 48 km distance from Mardan to Peshawar in one hour, 18 minutes and 25 seconds and clinched the trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Mardan’s Sanaullah won the Kashmir Solidarity Day Cycle Race by covering the 48 km distance from Mardan to Peshawar in one hour, 18 minutes and 25 seconds and clinched the trophy.

Khizer Hayat of Mardan took the second position with 1 hour 18 minutes and 28 seconds and Haroon Khan of Mardan took the third position with 1 hour 18 minutes and 30 seconds. Cyclists from all divisions participated in the race organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association, which started from Mardan sports Complex and culminated at Peshawar Sports Complex.

Players from Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Kohat participated in the race.

International Cricketer Fakhar Zaman and DSO Mardan Saeed Akhtar were the chief guests who inaugurated the race along with KP Cycling Association Chairman Nisar Ahmed, President Syed Shayan Ali Shah, Secretary Muhammad Ali and other officials were also present.

DSO Office Mardan and PIMS Schools System also got support in organizing the final ceremony. On this occasion, Ismail Khan, CO of PIMS education System and Managing Director Anwar Khan were the special guests who presented trophies and medals to the players. Cash prizes and certificates were distributed.

