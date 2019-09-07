UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanchez Flores Returns To Watford After Gracia Sacked

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 10:58 PM

Sanchez Flores returns to Watford after Gracia sacked

Quique Sanchez Flores has returned to the Watford bench after Javi Gracia was sacked just four games into the season, the Premier League team announced on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Quique Sanchez Flores has returned to the Watford bench after Javi Gracia was sacked just four games into the season, the Premier League team announced on Saturday.

"Watford FC announces the appointment of Quique Sanchez Flores as the club's new Head Coach," the club said in a statement Sanchez Flores previously took charge of Watford in the 2015-16 season as the Hornets finished 13th in the Premier League and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Dumped Gracia meanwhile had been a popular figure at Vicarage Road -- guiding the club to 11th in the Premier League and a first FA Cup final for 35 years last season.

However, his team were blown away 6-0 by Manchester City at the Wembley final, and the 32-year-old has paid the price for picking up just one point from the first four league games of the new campaign.

"Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements," said Watford Chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury.

Related Topics

Road Flores Price From Manchester City Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Opposition Party Welcomes Release of Det ..

3 minutes ago

Indian charge d' affairs summoned over unprovoked ..

3 minutes ago

England 301 all out against Australia in fourth Te ..

9 minutes ago

Struggling Watford sack Garcia

10 minutes ago

Netherlands asked Ukraine not to hand over MH17 su ..

10 minutes ago

New judicial year opening ceremony to be held simu ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.