Sanchez Injury Worry Ahead Of Inter's Europa League Semi-final

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Sanchez injury worry ahead of Inter's Europa League semi-final

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez could miss Monday's Europa League semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk as he struggles with a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old Chile attacker pulled up injured during his side's 2-1 quarter-final win over Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

"Sanchez underwent medical tests this morning in Duisburg," Inter said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The tests confirmed that he has suffered a strain in his right hamstring.

"His condition will continue to be reassessed over the next few days.

" Inter are targeting their first title in the second-tier European tournament since 1998.

The second semi-final pits Sanchez's former club Manchester United against Sevilla, with the final on August 21 in Cologne.

Sanchez has had an injury-plagued first season at Inter since moving first on loan from United.

But he came back strong after the coronavirus lockdown in June, helping lift Antonio Conte's side to a runners-up finish behind Juventus, and made his transfer from the Premier League club permanent last week.

