Sanchez Joins Inter Milan From Man United On Free Transfer

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:51 PM

Sanchez joins Inter Milan from Man United on free transfer

Manchester United's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has signed a three-year contract with Inter Milan, the Italian club announced on Thursday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Manchester United's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has signed a three-year contract with Inter Milan, the Italian club announced on Thursday.

"Alexis Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer," the Serie A side said in a statement.

The 31-year-old, who had been on loan at Inter this season, signed a contract until June 30, 2023, the club added.

Sanchez scored four goals for Antonio Conte's Serie A runners-up behind Juventus.

He was sidelined for nearly three months after undergoing surgery in October on tendon damage picked up while playing for Chile in a friendly against Colombia.

Sanchez joined United as part of the deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan sign for Arsenal in January 2018, but failed to make an impact at the Premier League club.

He scored five goals in 45 appearances for United before following Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku to Inter in August 2019.

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer," the Premier League club said.

More Stories From Sports

