Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Alexis Sanchez has no intention of letting Paris Saint-Germain ease to another Ligue 1 title after helping drag Marseille back into a position from where they could yet catch their bitter rivals.

His double in a 2-1 win at Reims and PSG's first home league defeat in two years before the international break saw Marseille close to within seven points with 10 games to play.

Sanchez, who netted his 51st Chile goal against Paraguay midweek, has led Marseille's push to stay the course in the league following a bitterly disappointing French Cup quarter-final loss to second-tier Annecy.

"I really want to stay but I want to win," Sanchez, who joined Marseille from Inter Milan in August on a one-year deal with the option for another season, said recently.

"I'm not here to finish second, third or fourth. I play to be a champion and to win titles.""I didn't come here for a holiday in the sun. I'm here to win and make people happy," he added.

Sanchez is Marseille's top scorer with 12 league goals this term, seven of which have come in the past 10 games for Igor Tudor's side.