Sandeep Lamichanne replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars’ squad for PSL 6

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2021) Sandeep Lamichanne, the Nepalese leg-spinner, replaced Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars’ squad for rest of the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 season.

Sandeep Lamichanne who is 20 years old made his PSL debut in the 2019 edition and played seven matches for Lahore Qalandars.

Rashid Khan who was playing for Lahore Qalandars left because of Afghanistan Test series against Zimbabwe. He took part in two matches; the first match against Quetta Gladiators and the second match against Peshawar Zalmi, and Lahore Qalandars won both matches.