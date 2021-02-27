UrduPoint.com
Sandeep Lamichanne Replaces Rashid Khan In Lahore Qalandars’ Squad For PSL 6

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:31 PM

The Nepalese leg-spinner has been drafted in Lahore Qalandars’ squad for rest of the matches of PSL 6 after Rashid Khan of Afghanistan left to play Afghanistan’s Test series against Zimbabwe.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2021) Sandeep Lamichanne, the Nepalese leg-spinner, replaced Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars’ squad for rest of the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 season.

Sandeep Lamichanne who is 20 years old made his PSL debut in the 2019 edition and played seven matches for Lahore Qalandars.

The Nepalese leg-spinner was drafted in Lahore Qalandar’s squad.

Rashid Khan who was playing for Lahore Qalandars left because of Afghanistan Test series against Zimbabwe. He took part in two matches; the first match against Quetta Gladiators and the second match against Peshawar Zalmi, and Lahore Qalandars won both matches.

