UrduPoint.com

Sanders, Tomljanovic Lead Australia Into BJK Cup Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:50 PM

Sanders, Tomljanovic lead Australia into BJK Cup semis

Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic won their Group B singles on Thursday to lead Australia past Belarus into the Billie Jean King Cup semi-final in Prague

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic won their Group B singles on Thursday to lead Australia past Belarus into the Billie Jean King Cup semi-final in Prague.

Sanders eased past Yuliya Hatouka 6-3, 6-3 and Tomljanovic then beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to give Australia an unbeatable lead over Belarus at the rebranded version of the Fed Cup.

Sasnovich and Lidziya Marozava then snatched a consolation point for Belarus as they beat Olivia Gadecki and Ellen Perez 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles rubber.

In Friday's semi-final, Russia will take on the United States and Australia will face either the Czech Republic or Switzerland who are playing the last Group D game later on Thursday.

Sanders made it very clear that she would set the rhythm from the start, subjecting Hatouka to a mix of fierce groundstrokes and vicious drop shots.

Leaning on a solid serve throughout the match, Sanders cruised to a win in just over an hour without offering the big-serving, big-hitting Belarusian youngster a single break point.

"I played good tennis today, I was very nervous but happy to get the win," said Sanders.

"I was trying to compete as hard as I could and hopefully get a few opportunities which I did.

" "I served really well, I didn't get broken the whole match so I'm really happy with how I served today." Tomljanovic got off to a stumbling start after she had sat out Tuesday's tie in which Australia had beaten Belgium 2-1 in the Group B opener.

Sasnovich won four games in a row, and even though Tomljanovic put up some resistance, she took the first set.

Tomljanovic failed to break her in the 10-minute game two of the second set, but she managed two breaks a moment later and took the second set as Sasnovich double-faulted on the set point.

The lost set meant that Belarus were out of contention with Belgium still waiting for the final score.

Though increasingly nervous, Sasnovich did not give up and earned three breaks in the final set, but she gave away four and finally crumbled, failing to return a serve on the match point.

"There's really no greater feeling, I was happy I could come out today and the fact that I got the point makes me unbelievably happy," said the Croatian-born Tomljanovic.

"I came here to help the team and ended up doing that so that makes me happy."The Billie Jean King Cup final is on Saturday.

Related Topics

Tennis Storm Australia Russia Prague Lead Belgium Belarus Czech Republic United States Switzerland From

Recent Stories

Admin Karachi visits Shri Swami Narayan Temple on ..

Admin Karachi visits Shri Swami Narayan Temple on Diwali

1 minute ago
 Urgent need to address mental health effects of cl ..

Urgent need to address mental health effects of climate change, report

1 minute ago
 Sweden's Social Democrats elect Magdalena Andersso ..

Sweden's Social Democrats elect Magdalena Andersson as leader

1 minute ago
 IMS Welcomes G20 Creditor Committee for Ethiopia, ..

IMS Welcomes G20 Creditor Committee for Ethiopia, Continues to Provide Technical ..

1 minute ago
 China Building 20 Warships Per Year in 17 Shipyard ..

China Building 20 Warships Per Year in 17 Shipyards - US Secretary of Navy

1 minute ago
 Covid, Libya, rapprochement on tap for US VP's Par ..

Covid, Libya, rapprochement on tap for US VP's Paris trip

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.