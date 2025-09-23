Sandhu Picks Six To Give Pakistan Morale-boosting Win
Muhammad Rameez Published September 23, 2025 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Nashra Sandhu clinched career best ODI figures of 6-26 in Women's ODIs against South Africa to restrict to 115 and helped Pakistan gain a morale boosting win prior to the Women's ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.
The match-changing spell by Nashara Sandhu restricted South Africa to their lowest total in the series of 115 in 25.5 overs in the last match of the series as the South Africans had already won the series by winning the first two matches.
The match also gave South Africans some reality check as the pitch was different from the placid tracks in the first two matches and helped the spinners. The South African top order did not find an answer to the slow left-arm orthodox spin of Sandhu and were reduced to 115 despite a good opening start of 38 runs between openers captain Wolvaardt and Karabo Meso.
South Africa had made five changes to their eleven in order to check the bench strength in preparation for the Women's ODI World Cup. No batter had an answer to the guile of Nashra Sandhu who managed the second best ODI figures for Pakistan only behind Sajjida Shah who had bagged 7-4 against Japan in 2003.
Pakistan did not have a good start to their chase as Omaima Sohail got a golden duck but Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin steadied the innings and hit a 64-run partnership.
Muneeba fell for 44 runs while captain Farima Sana had another failure as the all-rounder fell without scoring.
Sidra Amin and Natalia Pervaiz steadied the ship and took Pakistan beyond 100. Natalia fell for hard-earned 14 and fell with the team total AT 104. But Sidra Amin ensured that the team did not have any more blips and took the team across the line with another sterling batting performance for the team. She remained unbeaten on 50 off 93 balls.
Sidra Amin, who had score back to back centuries in the series, became the highest run-getter for the series as she scored 293 runs across three matches.
Scores in brief:
Match 3 of 3: Pakistan beat South Africa by six wickets at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
South Africa 115 all out, 25.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 28; Nashra Sundhu 6-26, Syeda Aroob Shah 2-16)
Pakistan 117-4, 31 overs (Sidra Amin 50 not out, Muneeba Ali 44; Nadine de Klerk 2-19, Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-46)
Player of the match -Nashra Sundhu (Pakistan)
Player of the series - Tazmin Brits (South Africa)
Series results:
16 September – South Africa won by eight wickets
19 September – South Africa won by 25 runs (DLS)
22 September – Pakistan won by six wickets
