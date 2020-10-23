UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sane Back In Bayern Squad After Knee Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 10:20 PM

Sane back in Bayern squad after knee injury

Striker Leroy Sane is back in the Bayern Munich squad for Saturday's match against Frankfurt after missing three games with a knee injury, coach Hansi Flick said on Friday

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Striker Leroy Sane is back in the Bayern Munich squad for Saturday's match against Frankfurt after missing three games with a knee injury, coach Hansi Flick said on Friday.

"Leroy is absolutely an alternative, because he made a good impression in training," the coach said in his pre-match press conference.

Bayern are second in the Bundelsiga, one point behind the leader Leipzig.

Sane, a German international who arrived from Manchester City this summer, is however not yet ready to start or play for the national team.

"I don't plan to play him from the outset.

You have to go step by step," Flick said.

Sane's right-knee injury forced him to miss two Bundesliga matches in October and Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

Bayern are still without another winger, Serge Gnabry, who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Frenchman Kingsley Coman is expected to play, if he has recovered enough from his exertions against Atletico when he scored twice and set up another goal.

In midfield, Frenchman Corentin Tolisso will serve the first part of his two-match ban, after a red card last week against Bielefeld.

Related Topics

German Bielefeld Leipzig Frankfurt October From Atletico Madrid Manchester City Bayern Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rich Countries Denied $5.7 Trillion in Aid to Poor ..

43 seconds ago

Trump Says White House to Host Peace-Signing Cerem ..

44 seconds ago

Bolivia confirms Arce presidential election win

48 seconds ago

Cerny storms to Giro win as rain and protest sees ..

4 minutes ago

Guardiola fears 'crazy' schedule will take toll on ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues detail judgment in Justice Qa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.