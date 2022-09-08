UrduPoint.com

Sane Eases Bayern To Comfortable Win At Inter

Muhammad Rameez Published September 08, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Berlin, Sept 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A superb performance from Leroy Sane propelled Bayern Munich to a 2-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan in their first group game on Wednesday.

Sane scored a first-half opener and the German's attempted pass was turned into his own net by Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio in the second period.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, who criticised his side's intensity after their 1-1 draw at Union Berlin last weekend, said his team "showed their desire" to compete.

"The energy was good and the desire of everyone was very good," Nagelsmann told DAZN.

"We scored too few goals, but we deserved to win. We played quite maturely, but (the game) could have been decided earlier."

