UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sane Heading For Man City Exit After Rejecting Deal

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:54 PM

Sane heading for Man City exit after rejecting deal

Leroy Sane appears to be on his way out of Manchester City after rejecting a new deal, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Leroy Sane appears to be on his way out of Manchester City after rejecting a new deal, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The Germany international has 12 months left on his deal and has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich, with the City boss saying he would be able to leave if the club could find a buyer.

"Leroy has rejected to extend his contract," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree, he can leave. If not, he will leave at the end of his contract.

"The club offered two or three times and he rejected it."Winger Sane, 24, has won the Premier League title twice at City since joining from Schalke in 2016.

However, he has not played for the first team since suffering a torn knee ligament in the Community Shield match against Liverpool in August.

Related Topics

Germany Liverpool August 2016 From Manchester City Bayern Premier League

Recent Stories

Inflation on continuously declining trend, says NP ..

1 hour ago

No compromise on safety of the players for England ..

2 hours ago

Call to utilize massive quantity of iron ore found ..

2 hours ago

No disagreements among members over EU borrowing f ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Police solve case of fire at Expo Dubai site

2 hours ago

KP-Budget-Speech-4-PESHAWAR

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.