Sania Mirza Applauds Shoaib Malik For His Services For Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

Sania Mirza applauds Shoaib Malik for his services for Pakistan

Sania Mirza, wife of Pakistan cricket team all rounder Shoaib Malik has written an emotional note on social networking site twitter upon the retirement of his husband from One Day International

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Sania Mirza, wife of Pakistan cricket team all rounder Shoaib Malik has written an emotional note on social networking site twitter upon the retirement of his husband from One Day International.

Sania Mirza took to twitter and said, "Every story has an end, but in life every ending is a new beginning.

You have proudly played for your country for 20 years and you continue to do so with so much honor and humility.Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who you are.

