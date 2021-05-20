Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa of her son

(@fidahassanain)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2021) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza approached Indian sports Ministry to seek help for visa of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sania was facing a big hurdle as her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and his caretaker both were denied visa by the UK authorities.

The UK had put travel restrictions on Indian due to COVID-19 situation. Sania was allowed travel and entry to the UK but her son and his caretaker were not allowed. She is due to compete in the Nottingham Open (from June 6), Birmingham Open (from June 14), the Eastbourne Open (from June 20) and the Wimbledon (from June 28).

Snia had earlier asked Sports Ministry that she could not leave her son behind to play a month-long tournament.

“Sania, who is a part of the Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), approached the Ministry requesting help with the visa of her son and his caretaker. Sania stated that she cannot leave a two-year-old child behind as she travels for a month,” a statement read.

At this, the ministry wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs in India, asking it to take the matter up on an urgent basis with the UK authorities through the Indian embassy in London.