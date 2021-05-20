UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sania Mirza Approaches Sports Ministry For UK Visa Of Her Son

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:43 PM

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa of her son

The Indian Tennis Star was allowed visa to play a month-long tournament in the UK but her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and his caretaker were not given visa due to COVID-19 restrictions.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2021) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza approached Indian sports Ministry to seek help for visa of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sania was facing a big hurdle as her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and his caretaker both were denied visa by the UK authorities.

The UK had put travel restrictions on Indian due to COVID-19 situation. Sania was allowed travel and entry to the UK but her son and his caretaker were not allowed. She is due to compete in the Nottingham Open (from June 6), Birmingham Open (from June 14), the Eastbourne Open (from June 20) and the Wimbledon (from June 28).

Snia had earlier asked Sports Ministry that she could not leave her son behind to play a month-long tournament.

“Sania, who is a part of the Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), approached the Ministry requesting help with the visa of her son and his caretaker. Sania stated that she cannot leave a two-year-old child behind as she travels for a month,” a statement read.

At this, the ministry wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs in India, asking it to take the matter up on an urgent basis with the UK authorities through the Indian embassy in London.

Related Topics

India Tennis Sports London Nottingham Birmingham United Kingdom June Visa Olympics From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

16 minutes ago

Nation will observe Pakistan Solidarity Day tomorr ..

25 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

31 minutes ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

31 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

44 minutes ago

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay nearly 5 mn euro ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.