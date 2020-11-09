UrduPoint.com
Sania Mirza Arrives In Karachi To Support Her Husband Shoaib Malik For PSL 2020

Mon 09th November 2020

The sources say that the Indian Tennis Star was staying at a local hotel to support her husband Shoaib Malik for remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2020) India’s Tennis Star Sania Mirza arrived in Karachi to support her husband Shoaib Malik for fast approaching remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, the sources said on Monday.

Sania Mirza was staying at a local hotel in Karachi.

A picture of the Indian tennis star went viral on social media while standing by her husband Shoaib Malik.

PSL 2020 remaining matches would be played from Nov 14 to Nov 17 in Karachi after long break of eight break due to Covid-19.

Shoaib Malik is playing for Peshawar Zalmi and is the highest scorer along with his fellow player Haider Ali, with 239 runs during this season.

He is the first Asian and third player overall to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

However, Zalmi barely made the play-offs by finishing fourth on the points table as they triumphed in just four of their ten matches following the footprints of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard of West Indies.

