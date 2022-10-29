Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distressful time to trust God

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Indian Tennis star has also emphasized over importance of personal space.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2022) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has given a meaningful message for those experiencing distressful times.

The Tennis star who shares glimpses of her life almost every day has given this message on her Instagram account.

Sharing a quote, the 35-year-old athlete asked people to remember God when things don't seem to be working in their lives.

The post read: "Allah knows your soul is tired. He knows you find it hard to accept what's going on. He knows you've been asking him and praying hard.

He knows you're confused and in need of comfort. But he also knows what's best for you. He will always steer you in that direction. Trust him."

Sania also shared another quote on Instagram, emphasizing over importance of personal space.

"Sometimes, she needs a certain space, like we all do. A place where we go silent and become deaf to the world around us and then we hear. We hear the whispers of our soul."