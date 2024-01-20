Sania Mirza Divorced Shoaib Malik: Sources
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2024 | 05:33 PM
The latest reports say that Sania was unhappy with Shoaib Malik over his alleged interactions with other women.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2024) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza officially divorced cricketer Shoaib Malik after their separation in late 2022, the sources close to the family revealed on Saturday.
The 37-year-old tennis player decided to end the marriage due to Shoaib's interactions with other women, a matter she had been tolerating for some time.
Sania lost her patience and finally their relation reached divorce.
The details surfaced after Shoaib Malik, 41, announced his third marriage to actor Sana Javed, expressing gratitude on his Instagram account.
The sources said that Shoaib is set to meet his son in Dubai, revealing that the families of both players had attempted to resolve the marital issues in Dubai by the end of 2022. Shoaib's family had urged him to salvage the relationship, but the divorce proceeded.
Sana Javed also took to Instagram and changed her bio after the name of Shoaib Malik
Arsalan Shah, Malik's manager, confirmed the news on X, wishing the newlyweds a joyful life together.
According to the reports, none of Shoaib's family members attended the wedding, and expressed discontent over his separation from Sania. Malik's brother-in-law, Imran Zafar, learned about the marriage through social media, emphasizing the family's absence at the ceremony.
Two days ago, Sania had shared a post about motivational thoughts on marriage and divorce on her Instagram. The post emphasized the challenges in life and encouraged choosing one's battles wisely.
Shoaib and Sania remained in the headlines for last more than a year due to divorce rumors. However, both did not make any open comment regarding the issue.
They got married back in 2010 and their wedlock resulted into birth of son Izhan Mirza Malik in 2018.
