Sania Mirza Extends Well Wishes To Shoaib Malik On New Journey Of Life

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2024 | 03:06 PM

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2024) In an official statement released on Instagram by Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza, the Mirza family and Sania's team expressed good wishes for the wedding of Shoaib Malik, Sania's former husband and a prominent national cricketer.

The statement highlighted Sania's usual practice of keeping her personal life private but emphasized the need to share the news of her separation from Shoaib for the past few months. Sania Mirza wished Shoaib all the best for his new life.

While rumors of differences had been circulating for some time, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were rarely seen together, and Shoaib recently started following Sania on Instagram.

However, since reports of their separation surfaced in December 2022, there has been no clear confirmation or denial from either party.

Imran Mirza, Sania Mirza's father, confirmed in an interview with Indian media that Shoaib and Sania have indeed parted ways. The couple, married in 2010, shares a son named Izhaan.

