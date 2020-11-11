UrduPoint.com
Sania Mirza Feels Proud Of Son Izhaan Mirza Malik For Learning Two Prayers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 04:33 PM

Sania Mirza feels proud of son Izhaan Mirza Malik for learning two prayers

Indian Tennis Star says Izhaan Malik has learnt two “duas” in short span of 5-day time.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza felt proud after her son Izhaan Mirza Malik learnt two prayers (duas) for travelling and sleeping.

Taking o Instagram, Sania Mirza shared short video of Izhaan Malik reciting two beautiful prayers.

She wrote: “ I am a proud mumma ❤️ He learnt both these duas in a span of 5 days .. his pronounciation will improve InshaAllah but I am so proud of him that he knows the dua you recite before sleeping and the safar dua (which he needs a lot since we travel so much😅)❣️ just recited to him a few times and boom.

.he amazes me everyday and it's amazing what a memory these little humans have ❤️ MashaAllah @izhaan.mirzamalik,”.

Sania Mirza was still in Karachi who was there to support her husband for remained PSL matches to be played this month. The picture of both husband and wife in a local Karachi hotel went viral on social media.

However, there was no confirmed or any statement from either side of both Sania and Shoaib Malik.

