Sania Mirza Opens Up To Find New Love After Divorce From Shoaib Malik
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2024 | 07:08 PM
The Indian Tennis sensation has expressed her willingness in a local TV show.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) Indian Tennis sensation Sania Mirza on Tuesday opened up about finding love again after her divorce from former Pakistan Captain Shoaib Malik.
“I’m ready to explore a new relationship,” said Sania Mirza during her appearance in a local tv.
The host reminded her of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's previous statement, where he mentioned he would like to play the love interest in a biopic about her life. Mirza humorously responded, “Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dhundna hai” (I have to find a love interest first).
The promo for the upcoming episode of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” on Netflix features Mirza alongside fellow Indian athletes Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal.
In the promo, Mirza candidly admitted she is on the lookout for a new love interest.
