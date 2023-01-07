Sania Mirza reveals her retirement plans

(@Abdulla99267510)

The India's former doubles said that she would call time on her career soon after next months' Dubai Tennis championship.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2022) Indian Tennis sensation Sania Mirza on Saturday revealed her retirement plan.

Sania would complete in her final major this month at the Australian Open where she won the women's doubles crown in 2016.

According to the latest reports, she said she was going to stop right after the WTA finals," said that the player while talking to a news organizations.

She stated that she tore her tendon in her elbow right before the US Open.

"So, I had to pull out of everything," she added.

Sania had already retirement plans but it got delayed due to elbow injury last year in August which ruled her out of the US Open. .

The star was of the view that she liked to do the things on her terms and did not want to be forced out by injury.

Mirza became the first Indian to win a WTA singles title when she won her hometown Hyderabad event in 2005.

She broke into the top 30 by 2007 and reached her career-high ranking of world number 27.

After being plagued by a recurring, career-threatening wrist injury, Mirza forged a doubles partnership with Swiss great Martina Hingis. The self-styled "Santina" team won 14 titles, including Wimbledon and the US and Australian Opens.

Mirza will compete alongside Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina at the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 16, before bidding farewell to the sport in the United Arab Emirates, where she has resided for more than a decade with her husband, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.

"I'm 36, and honestly, my body is beaten; that is the main reason for it," She said in a recent interview. "I really don't have the capacity in my mind to emotionally push that much anymore.

"I turned pro in 2003. Priorities change, and now my priority is not to push my body to the limit every single day."