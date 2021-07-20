UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sania Mirza Says She Never Dreamt Of Playing Fourth Olympic Games

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 02:49 PM

Sania Mirza says she never dreamt of playing fourth Olympic games

Sania Mirza is poised to become the first Indian woman to feature in four Olympic Games when she takes the court in the women's event in Tokyo.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2021) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza said that she didn’t even dream of playing the fourth Olympics as she heads to Tokyo for the games.

“Playing at the Olympics is something that any athlete only dreams of. To be able to play four of them is something that I could have only dreamt of at the beginning of my career. So it is a matter of great pride," said Sania Mirza in an interview with India Today while travelling to Tokyo.

Sania Mirza is poised to become the first Indian woman to feature in four Olympic Games when she takes the court in the women's event in Tokyo.

The Indian player in the last Olympics in Rio was close to winning her maiden medal in a mixed doubles event with her partner Rohan Bopanna but she crashed out during the bronze medal match.

“If somebody had told me at the last Olympics that I’ll have another shot at it, I would have laughed it off,” she added.

Related Topics

India Tennis Tokyo Women Olympics Bronze Event Court

Recent Stories

UK's Covid-19 data shows vaccination minimizes vir ..

17 minutes ago

Karachi receives light rain, drizzling today

26 minutes ago

US eye revenge as familiar foes kick off women's O ..

28 minutes ago

India is facilitator of terrorists: Chaudhry Sarwa ..

28 minutes ago

French prosecutors open probe into alleged Pegasus ..

28 minutes ago

Russia's Zircon to Be Test-Fired at 'Aircraft Carr ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.