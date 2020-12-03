Sania Mirza shares adorable picture with son Izhaan Mirza Malik

(@fidahassanain)

The Tennis Star says she has been twinning and winning with her little Izhan Mirza Malik.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2020) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared adorable picture with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza posted a picture with son where both were wearing some colored shirt and trousers.

“Twinning and winning with my little @izhaan.

mirzamalik,” Sania wrote.

Last month, Sania visited Karachi to support her husband during playoffs of Pakistan Super League-V. During her visit, Shoaib Malik, her husband, also arranged a surprise birthday party for her on her birthday. The players of the PSL teams also wished her birthday on the occasion.