Sania Mirza Shares Adorable Picture With Son Izhaan Mirza Malik

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:19 PM

Sania Mirza shares adorable picture with son Izhaan Mirza Malik

The Tennis Star says she has been twinning and winning with her little Izhan Mirza Malik.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2020) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared adorable picture with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza posted a picture with son where both were wearing some colored shirt and trousers.

“Twinning and winning with my little @izhaan.

mirzamalik,” Sania wrote.

Last month, Sania visited Karachi to support her husband during playoffs of Pakistan Super League-V. During her visit, Shoaib Malik, her husband, also arranged a surprise birthday party for her on her birthday. The players of the PSL teams also wished her birthday on the occasion.

