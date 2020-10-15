Sania Mirza shares afternoon walk with son Izhaan Malik

(@fidahassanain)

The top Indian Tennis Star says it is a perfect afternoon walks with her son whom she calls her “heart”.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) Sania Mirza, India’s top Tennis Star, has shared her charming picture while walking along with her son Izhaan Malik,

Sania Mirza was holding her son during the walk.

Taking to Instagram, the Tennis player shared the stunning picture with her walking son, with a caption: “Perfect afternoon walks with my heart,”.

Previously, Shoaib Malik had posted a video of his son Izhaan Malik after he met his family after a long gap in UAE due to his engagements in cricket and flight suspension due to Covid-19.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied knot on April 12, 2010 in Hyderabad.