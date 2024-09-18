Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former Indian Tennis star includes a heartfelt selfie with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, as well as several mirror selfies showcasing her fashion sense

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2024) Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared a glimpse of her life with her fans and friends on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza shared a series of selfies on Instagram.

In her post, she included a heartfelt selfie with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, as well as several mirror selfies showcasing her fashion sense.

She wrote, “Places change but selfies remain,”.

The first image features Sania smiling with her son while seated in a car.

In the subsequent mirror selfies, she flaunted her stylish outfits, appearing radiant in an all-black dress with her hair neatly tied back.

Another photo captured her in a chic brown button-down shirt paired with a black skirt, accessorized with a belt and minimal jewelry. One playful selfie showcased her pouting for the camera.

The followers quickly expressed love and affection for her and compliments in response to the post.