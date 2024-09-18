Sania Mirza Shares Glimpse Of Her Life With Fans, Friends
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2024 | 06:08 PM
Former Indian Tennis star includes a heartfelt selfie with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, as well as several mirror selfies showcasing her fashion sense
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2024) Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared a glimpse of her life with her fans and friends on Wednesday.
Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza shared a series of selfies on Instagram.
In her post, she included a heartfelt selfie with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, as well as several mirror selfies showcasing her fashion sense.
She wrote, “Places change but selfies remain,”.
The first image features Sania smiling with her son while seated in a car.
In the subsequent mirror selfies, she flaunted her stylish outfits, appearing radiant in an all-black dress with her hair neatly tied back.
Another photo captured her in a chic brown button-down shirt paired with a black skirt, accessorized with a belt and minimal jewelry. One playful selfie showcased her pouting for the camera.
The followers quickly expressed love and affection for her and compliments in response to the post.
Recent Stories
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal grabs bronze medal in Snooker World Cup11 minutes ago
-
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup28 minutes ago
-
Gorakh Bike Rally promo released2 hours ago
-
Kids Athletics programme in Gilgit from Thursday4 hours ago
-
AFP to hold Marathon Races in GB4 hours ago
-
Candidates for WSF president, VP announced5 hours ago
-
FIH shortlist 30 top hockey athletes for awards5 hours ago
-
Pakistan team arrives in Bhutan for SAFF C'ship5 hours ago
-
Arsenal focus on Atalanta ahead of Man City showdown10 hours ago
-
Pak cueists qualify for Snooker World Cup quarterfinals24 hours ago
-
Wellalage, Samarawickrama crowned ICC Players of the Month for August2 days ago
-
China triumphs over Pakistan, advances in Asian Champions Trophy final2 days ago