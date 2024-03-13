Open Menu

Sania Mirza Shares Heart-felt Ramadan Message

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2024 | 02:08 PM

The Indian Tennis sensation has opened up about the purpose of fasting and its significance during the holy month of Ramadan.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) As Ramadan started, the numerous public figures took to social media to share their views about the important of the holy month. They also extended warm wishes to the relatives, fans and followers.

Like many others, Sania Mirza, the Indian Tennis Star, also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram in connection with the holy month of Ramadan.

Amidst personal challenges, Sania emphasized the importance of fasting, not only from food but also from negative emotions.

Taking to Instagram, Sania urged her followers to abstain from anger, lust, ego, hatred, stubbornness, arrogance, ignorance, narcissism, hypocrisy, dishonesty, violence, envy, and selfishness, highlighting the spiritual significance of self-restraint during Ramadan.

Accompanying her message were serene photos from a shoot in Goa, where she wore a simple white outfit, captioning it with, "Finding peace in the simplicity of white."

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, married since 2010, announced their separation in 2023. Shoaib's subsequent announcement of his third marriage to Lollywood actress Sana Javed in January came as a shock to many.

