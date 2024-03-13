Sania Mirza Shares Heart-felt Ramadan Message
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2024 | 02:08 PM
The Indian Tennis sensation has opened up about the purpose of fasting and its significance during the holy month of Ramadan.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) As Ramadan started, the numerous public figures took to social media to share their views about the important of the holy month. They also extended warm wishes to the relatives, fans and followers.
Like many others, Sania Mirza, the Indian Tennis Star, also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram in connection with the holy month of Ramadan.
Amidst personal challenges, Sania emphasized the importance of fasting, not only from food but also from negative emotions.
Taking to Instagram, Sania urged her followers to abstain from anger, lust, ego, hatred, stubbornness, arrogance, ignorance, narcissism, hypocrisy, dishonesty, violence, envy, and selfishness, highlighting the spiritual significance of self-restraint during Ramadan.
Accompanying her message were serene photos from a shoot in Goa, where she wore a simple white outfit, captioning it with, "Finding peace in the simplicity of white."
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, married since 2010, announced their separation in 2023. Shoaib's subsequent announcement of his third marriage to Lollywood actress Sana Javed in January came as a shock to many.
Recent Stories
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
More Stories From Sports
-
National Netball Championship in June17 minutes ago
-
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced3 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow17 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win17 hours ago
-
KK Club wins Inter Club Hockey Tournament16 hours ago
-
Sultans secure top spot in PSL 9 after beating Gladiators17 hours ago
-
Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month injury absence18 hours ago
-
Sundowns to face Young Africans in CAF Champions League18 hours ago
-
Tickets refund for HBL PSL 9 washout games to begin on Wednesday18 hours ago
-
Gordon handed Scotland recall aged 4118 hours ago
-
Nigerian hopefuls Rivers draw CAF Cup holders USM Alger20 hours ago
-
Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season21 hours ago