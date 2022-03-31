UrduPoint.com

Sania Mirza Shares Monochromatic Snapshot With Fans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 31, 2022 | 02:13 PM

Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fans

The snapshot, within two hours of going live, amassed more than amassed more than 40,000 likes and close to 200 messages

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday shared a monochromatic snapshot in which she is seen dressed up in her tennis outfit.

Taking to Instagram, the Indian tennis sensation struck a side pose which was apparently captured during a game but Sania did not mention anything.

Sania was holding a racket in her hand while her eyes were fixed on something in front of her.

She wrote, "eyes on the goal."

She credited the picture at the same time to the official page of Indian Tennis Daily.

The snapshot, within two hours of going live, amassed more than amassed more than 40,000 likes and close to 200 messages in which her fans and followers showered her with compliments.

One of her fans wrote, "Best tennis player in the world! Love from Pakistan,".

Another user said, "Heaven angel Sania Mirza," pointing out that multiple heart emojis.

A third admirer remarked, "Looking hot & Stunning,".

Meanwhile, the other users posted words and phrases like "phenomenal," "love you bhabi," and "you are best," to express their admiration for the athlete.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tennis Same From Best Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

22 minutes ago
 Cuba reports 814 new COVID-19 cases

Cuba reports 814 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 U.S. crude oil production up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil production up last week: EIA

5 minutes ago
 Universities, colleges to reopen in Myanmar

Universities, colleges to reopen in Myanmar

5 minutes ago
 China's factory activity shrinks as Covid hits eco ..

China's factory activity shrinks as Covid hits economy

5 minutes ago
 PM to address the nation tonight: Fawad

PM to address the nation tonight: Fawad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.