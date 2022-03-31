Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fans

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday shared a monochromatic snapshot in which she is seen dressed up in her tennis outfit.

Taking to Instagram, the Indian tennis sensation struck a side pose which was apparently captured during a game but Sania did not mention anything.

Sania was holding a racket in her hand while her eyes were fixed on something in front of her.

She wrote, "eyes on the goal."

She credited the picture at the same time to the official page of Indian Tennis Daily.

The snapshot, within two hours of going live, amassed more than amassed more than 40,000 likes and close to 200 messages in which her fans and followers showered her with compliments.

One of her fans wrote, "Best tennis player in the world! Love from Pakistan,".

Another user said, "Heaven angel Sania Mirza," pointing out that multiple heart emojis.

A third admirer remarked, "Looking hot & Stunning,".

Meanwhile, the other users posted words and phrases like "phenomenal," "love you bhabi," and "you are best," to express their admiration for the athlete.