Sania Mirza shares the challenge of motherhood

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2021) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday shared the challenge of motherhood with her fans and friends on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza shared the video that how it was challenging for the working mothers to take care of their children.

She put her son Izhaan Mirza Malik to sleep and got back to take a sigh of relief but he was up again and running towards her.

Izhaan was looking all charged up again after the power nap and her mother just surprised to see her running towards her.