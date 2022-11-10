UrduPoint.com

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Part Ways: Reports

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

The couple have neither confirmed nor rejected the rumours involving their separations.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2022) The rumours involving separation of Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistan Captain Shoaib Malik have made headliness on the local media.

The couple, however, have not confirmed or rejected rumors so far.

Shoaib Malik is also not willing to interact with the media to give his view point on the matter.

However, Sania Mirza has made some posts which indicate "some trouble".

The reports have emerged that Sania and Shoaib have officially parted ways.

