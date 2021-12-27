UrduPoint.com

Sania Mirza Stuns Fans By Latest Photos From Dubai Expo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:55 PM

Sania Mirza stuns fans by latest photos from Dubai Expo

The Indian Tennis sensation has shared her pictures on Instagram with the fans from the mega event—where over 24 million visitors are expected till its end on March 31st, 2022.

DUBAI(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2021) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has taken part in the Dubai Expo 2020 as she has shared her photos from the mega event.

Taking to Instagram, the Tennis sensation shared her stories with her fans while being there. She was seen wearing a brown frock with a pair of white sneakers. She also opted for a gold chain necklace to complete her look.

It may be mentioned here that the six-month, multibillion-dollar global innovation fair, set to be the largest event ever staged in the Arab world, was expected to attract some 24 million visitors starting October 20 this year.

Dubai Expo started on October 1 an will continue till next year March 31st. It is the largest and most diverse exhibition where over 192 countries, multinational organizations and businessmen are taking part. According to the official website of the Dubai Expo, every country has set up its own pavilion at the expo for the first time in history. The mega event which was due in 2020 was deferred due o COVID-19.

