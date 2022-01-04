UrduPoint.com

Sania Mirza Stuns Fans With New Look

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 12:29 PM

Sania Mirza stuns fans with new look

The Indian Tennis sensation shares yet another picture in which she can be seen enjoying a cruise.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Indian Tennis sensation Sania Mirza often shares pictures and videos with her fans and followers on the social media.

Taking to Instagram, the star athlete shared yet another picture in which she could be seen enjoying a cruise. She captioned the snapshot: “Aye aye sailor.

"

The 35-year-old could be seen wearing an off-the-shoulder striped dress.

She paired them with sunglasses wore her hair in a wavy style in terms of accessories. The posts grabbed over 80,000 likes and compliments.

A user commented, "Wow, such beautiful pictures,".

Another user wrote, "Beautiful Mrs Malik," .

