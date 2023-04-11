Close
Sania Mirza Stuns Fans With Series Of Vibrant Photographs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2023 | 09:09 PM

The former Indian sensation completes  her formal look with a waistcoat, loose trousers, and white heels.

Mumbai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2023) Sania Mirza, a former tennis star, shared a series of vibrant photographs on Instagram that delighted her fans and followers. In Mumbai, India, the 36-year-old athlete looked stunning in a summer blue two-piece suit paired with a white shirt.

Sania completed her formal look with a waistcoat, loose trousers, and white heels. She posted on Instagram, "Powering through in my power suit with no sleep."

To complete her outfit, the mother-of-one wore minimal earrings and a white beaded bracelet with a wristwatch.

She also had smokey-eyed makeup with a dark red lipstick shade and tied her hair into a slick bun.

Sania Mirza recently received the Super Glam Sports Star Of The Year Award at the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards in Mumbai, which she expressed her gratitude for on Instagram. In a golden sequined bodycon dress, the sports star looked stunning at the awards ceremony.

