Sania Mirza Stuns Millions Of Her Fans By New Pose With Husband At Beach

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:33 PM

Sania Mirza stuns millions of her fans by new pose with husband at beach

Both Tennis Star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik were standing somewhere at a beach.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2020) India’s top Tennis Star Sania Mirza stunned her fans and followers on social media by sharing her picture with her husband Shoaib Malik.

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza was striking a pose with her other half cricket star Shoaib Malik at a beach.

Both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are parents to two-year old Izhaan Mirza Malik.

A few days ago, she shared her picture of evening walks with family as she shared a video of her spouse Shoaib Malik, walking on the track along with their child baby Izhaan.

She had shared the video with caption: “Evening walks with the baby and baby daddy,”.

