Sania Mirza wishes husband 11th wedding anniversary

(@fidahassanain)

The Indian Tennis Star has written: “Through ‘thick’ and ‘thin’ they said through good and bad Happy Anniversary to my main.. to many more years of irritating you InshaAllah. 11 YEARS!!!,”.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2021) Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza wished her husband their 11th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza posted two pictures in which Malik was seen kissing Mirza’s forehead. She wrote an endearing note for her husband in the caption for the post.

She wrote: “ Through ‘thick’ and ‘thin’ they said through good and bad Happy Anniversary to my main.. to many more years of irritating you InshaAllah. 11 YEARS!!!,”.

Sania is always seen supporting her husband in cricket.

In 2020, she visited Karachi to support her husband Shoaib Malik on the occasion of PSL 2020.