Sania Mirza’s Father Reacts To Rumours About His Daughter’s Link With Mohammad Shami
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 21, 2024 | 01:23 PM
Imran Mirza expresses disappointment over the unfounded gossip, which unnecessarily sparked public interest.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2024) Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza’s father Imran Mirza on Friday reacted to the rumors linking his daughter to Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami.
Imran Mirza strongly rejected the rumours of any link of his daughter with Mohammad Shami.
The rumors circulated widely on social media and various news platforms despite lacking substantial evidence.
Sania Mirza's high-profile status in sports and her previous marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik contributed to the attention drawn by these speculations.
In a statement to the media on Friday, Imran Mirza dismissed the claims as baseless and clarified that Sania Mirza has never even met Mohammad Shami. He expressed disappointment over the unfounded gossip, which unnecessarily sparked public interest.
