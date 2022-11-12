UrduPoint.com

Sania, Shoaib To Resolve Legal Issues Before Divorce Announcement

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Sania, Shoaib to resolve legal issues before divorce announcement

The reports say that the couple will co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in case of divorce.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2022) Former Pakistan Captain Shoaib Malik and Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza might announce their divorce after resolving their legal issues, a local private tv reported on Saturday.

Shoaib and Sania, one of the renowned couples in South Asia, have reportedly parted ways after 12 years of marriage.

The rumors involving their divorce has gone viral on the social media but both Shoaib and Sania did not make any comment either to confirm or to reject them.

The reports suggest that both Shoaib and Sania have several contracts to complete and therefore, they had to wait for some time to make the announcement.

According to the sources, their relationship strained before several times and now they will co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

It may be mentioned here that there is no official announcement yet about the divorce from the couple.

