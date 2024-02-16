Open Menu

Sania’s New Pictures Leave Fans, Followers In Awe

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2024 | 04:44 PM

The Indian Tennis sensation has captioned her picture by saying, “life won’t sparkle unless you do,”.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2024) Sania Mirza, the Indian Tennis sensation and former wife of cricket Shoaib Malik, has surprised her fans and followers on the social media by her new pictures.

Sania took to Instagram and shared her new pictures and wrote, “life won’t sparkle unless you do,”. She also added some emojis to give more meaning to her written words.

The Indian Tennis star has 13 million followers on Instagram. The attire, designed by an Indina design house, gave an ethnic-glam look.

It featured multi-coloured patterns and embellishments while sleek hair and sultry makeup made her different.

Within a short time, Sania’s post garnered millions of likes and comments.

Sania entered into wedlock with Shoaib Malik in 2010 but she got separate from him through Khula soon as he announced his marriage with Sana Javed.

The father of Sania Mirza confirmed the development, saying that the couple had separated few months ago. Her family also requested for the privacy for the celebrity at this sensitive juncture of her life. Sania and Shoab share five years old son Izhaan.

