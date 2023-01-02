Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

The fans and followers of the Indian Tennis sensation are asking her as to why Shoaib Malik is not with her in the picture on this special eve of new year.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2022) Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza has said that she does not have a long and profound caption for 2022 but I have a few cute selfies.

She has also wished happy new years to her fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza has shared her selfies with a caption, “ I don’t have a long and profound caption for 2022 . But I have a few cute selfies 🙃 Happy New Year everyone .

. Ps: 2022 you really kicked my butt on some occasions but I’ve gotcha now😏 #grateful #youcanthandlethetruth😉2 d,”.

However, her post at the start of a new year has triggered a new debate on the social media. The fans and followers of the Tennis star are asking her as to why Shoaib Malik is not with her in the picture. They also asked her as to why she did not share the picture of Shoaib on her Instagram.