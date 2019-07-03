UrduPoint.com
Sanjrani Wants FIFA Informed About Football Affairs In Pakistan

Wed 03rd July 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday directed for a delegation from Pakistan to be sent to Fdration Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), as to bring in their knowledge about the game affairs in the country.

Chairman Senate, who heads the Senate Committee for the promotion and development of football in the country which was held on Wednesday, said the internal rifts between two football groups must be ended to encourage the game in the country, said a press release issued here.

"Football tournaments must be held in order to promote the game from grass-roots level," he said.

He urged the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and Pakistan sports board (PSB) to make efforts in this regard and involve private sector with them. "The aim for forming this committee was to bring all stakeholders of the game on one platform," he said.

Sanjrani also directed PFF to make a proper plan and tournaments Calendar for the promotion of the game. The chairman also asked PSB to provide PFF an office immediately to run the federation's affairs. "PSB must also provide PFF with football grounds and facilities in this regard," he said.

PFF president Syed Ashfaq Hussain informed the committee that the federation has brought in FIFA's knowledge of the various aspects of the game affairs in the country.

Senator Mirza Muhamamd Afridi informed the committee members that the private sector is ready to provide all-out help for the promotion of the game.

On the occasion, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani also formed a sub-committee headed by Mirza Muhammad which will take all concerned football stakeholders into confidence to chalk out a plan for the promotion of the game.

He also asked to call Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and representatives from business sectors in the next committee meeting.

The chairman also directed Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif to cooperate with PFF and IPC to sort out FIFA related matters.

Senators Dr. Asad Ashraf, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Ahmad Khan, Senator Barrister Mohammad Ali Khan Saif, President PFF Syed Ashfaq Hussain, representatives of Director General Pakistan Sports Board Arif Ibrahim and other football related organizations attended the conference.

