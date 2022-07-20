UrduPoint.com

Sanzil Reaches Regional Jr. U19 Women Squash Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 20, 2022 | 07:16 PM

A 12-year-old Sanzil Safdar performed brilliantly in the U19 women age group to reach the semi-finals of Peshawar Regional Junior Squash Championship here on Wednesday

She practiced hard with her coach and elder sister Zarlash Safdar and would have a brighter future after handing a shocking defeat to her senior players in the championship.

It is worth mentioning here that Regional sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh organized at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex with more than 100 including 30 girl players.

The Peshawar Regional Squash Championship held at the Qamar Zaman Squash Complex under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended on Wednesday.

in the Championship for three boys including U11, U13, U15 and one category for U19 girls, of Peshawar Region.

Among all the 30 probables, 12-year-old Sanzil Safdar from Bannu and a resident of Peshawar participated in the U19 category and managed to reach the semi-finals. She was also awarded a special prize by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan for her outstanding performance in the Championship.

