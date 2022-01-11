SAPM appreciates Lahore Qalandars' services for the youth

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that Lahore Qalandars is working voluntarily for welfare of the youth as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that Lahore Qalandars is working voluntarily for welfare of the youth as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he urged the youth to participate in the country's biggest cricket talent-hunt initiative and prove their potential in the field. He said under the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, launched in collaboration with the Lahore Qalandars, cricket trials were conducted at the VIP cricket ground Sialkot to select talented players.

The SAPM thanked Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Atif and its entire management for supporting the Kamyab Jawan initiative.

Dar said that Lahore Qalandars conducted trials of 500,000 youth of Pakistan through which national heroes like Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi were produced.

Dar said the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive would be taken to south Punjab in the second phase. He said that efforts were being made to make the players financially independent.

The SAPM said, "We are designing a sports scholarship programme through which Prime Minister Imran Khan will give opportunities to the talented youth for financial handholding."Prominent fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana, former fast bowler and coach Lahore Qalandars Aqib Javed were also present.