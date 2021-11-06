UrduPoint.com

SAPM Malik Amir Dogar Visits Sports Complex To Review Ongoing Uplift Projects

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:05 PM

SAPM Malik Amir Dogar visits sports complex to review ongoing uplift projects

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar said on Saturday that athletes were most important part of the society

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar said on Saturday that athletes were most important part of the society.

He said that it was our duty to provide all sports facilities to them so that they could play their role in a healthy environment and brighten the name of country.

SAPM Malik Amir Dogar expressed these views during visit to district sports complex to review ongoing uplift projects under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP-3) including reconstruction of football pavilion, construction of mosque and renovation of Malik Salahuddin Dogar Sports Hostel there.

He expressed satisfaction over ongoing construction work in the sports complex and hoped that the construction work would be completed within the stipulated time period.

He pointed out two defects into the construction of the football pavilion and ordered immediate rectification.

Dogar assured provision of funds for construction of seven new rooms in football ground by replacing dilapidated rooms there on the request of district sports officer Adnan Naeem.

