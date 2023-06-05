SAPM Shiza Fatima chairs meeting on Talent Hunt Youth Sports League

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shiza Fatima chaired a meeting through video-link regarding the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League at National Hockey Stadium, here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shiza Fatima chaired a meeting through video-link regarding the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League at National Hockey Stadium, here on Monday.

The meeting was convened to review and discuss multiple features regarding arrangements and trials of three games hockey, football and volleyball under the banner of Talent Hunt Youth Sports League.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, former provincial sports minister Rana Mashhood, former MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt, Director Colleges Zahid Mian, Director Schools Pervaiz Akhtar, youth coordinators and Director Sports of different colleges and universities attended the key meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Shiza Fatima said that the revolutionary Talent Hunt Youth Sports League programme was launched to engage youth in positive and healthy activities through sports. "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has keen interest in sports. He wants to utilise sports as a tool for transforming the youth into a self-confident, disciplined and competent workforce".

She said that this programme will give an opportunity to emerging male and female athletes aged 15-25 years to participate in 12 different games. "The selected pool of talent from trials and leagues will get a chance to represent the country in national and international sports competitions".

All Deputy Commissioners will hold an important meeting with all respective district youth coordinators on June 7 to review different features of Talent Hunt Youth Sports League. All the arrangements of Talent Hunt Youth Sports League will be finalized in another key meeting to be held on June 9.

Addressing the meeting, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that we will fully support Talent Hunt Youth Sports League programme. "The talent hunt programme should be organised at the country level. We are also going to hold a summer camp of different games at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from June to August".

He said all the private and government schools of Lahore will be invited to participate in the Summer Sports Camps to be organized at U-8 and U-14 level. "The Summer Sports Camps will be organized in the games of archery, athletics, badminton, cricket, martial arts, hockey, tennis, swimming, taekwondo, self-defence, table tennis, wushu, football, and gymnastics".

Wahab Riaz further said the first ever Pink Games will be staged at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from June 7 to 10, 2023 in which a huge amount of Rs 5 million will be distributed at prize money.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, on this occasion said that Chief Minister Punjab has given us the task of Summer Camp to nurture young talent. "Young students from various schools will participate in this healthy activity".

He further said that the basic purpose of summer sports camp is to build a pool of talented athletes in different games.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on this occasion said that the holding of talent hunt programme is very important activity and we will support it. "We are quite upbeat to find several talented young players as a result of this positive activity".

He said besides this we are also going to provide a big platform to our youth in the shape of Summer Sports Camp from July to August.

Youth coordinators also spoke on this occasion and supported the healthy activity of Talent Hunt Youth Sports League. "Talent Hunt Youth Sports League will play a key role in making Pakistan's sports future bright," they said.

As per schedule, the competitions of Men's Hockey Provincial Leagues Punjab will be held at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore from June 18 to 22 while the women's Hockey League will be completed at the same venue from July 10 to 15.

The competitions of Men's Volleyball Provincial Leagues Punjab will be held at Islamia University, Bahawalpur from June 16 to 21 while the women's Volleyball Provincial Leagues Punjab will be held at Government College University, Faisalabad from June 19 to 23.

The football trials of Lahore's male and female players will be held at UVAS and LCWU, Lahore respectively on June 12 and 13 under Football Talent Hunt Punjab Plan.

The football trials of Sialkot's male and female players will be held at Govt Jinnah Islamia College, Sialkot and GCW, Sialkot respectively on June 14 and 15.

The football trials of Bahawalpur's male players will be held at Islamia University, Bahawalpur on June 16 while the football trials of Multan's male and female players will be held at BZU, Multan on June 18, 2023.