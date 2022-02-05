SAPM welcomes Kashmir Solidarity Day Cycle Rally

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar welcomed the winners of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day Cycle Rally'.

The rally was started from Governor House Lahore to Kutchery Chowk Sialkot under the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi and District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal were also present on the occasion. Trophies and cash prizes were distributed among them.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said that various programmes in connection with solidarity with Kashmiris were held on February 5 in Iqbal's city. He said that the sports activities are also important for health.

SAPM said that under 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive', 12 different games inducing football, cricket, hockey, badminton, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling are included in the first phases of the drive. He said that the youth showed great interest in the sports drive.

SAPM said that under football drive, 20 kids would be taken to St Patrick's club, Ireland which was a very good initiative and a total of 5,000 Pounds would be spent on every kid.

Usman Dar said that cricket trials were held in Sialkot under Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars and the talent was picked. He said that skill scholarships under Kamyab Jawan Programme had benefited millions of Pakistani youth.

"I am happy that thousands of young people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are also starting businesses with skill scholarships through successful Kamyab Jawan Programme", he said.

Dar said that the youth of Pakistan will get government's patronage at every level which was badly neglected in the past. He said, "The youth are the real asset of this nation and country, and you will lead Pakistan in future."SAPM said that every year on 5th February, Pakistani nation comes out with enthusiasm and send a message to our Kashmiri brothers that the nation stands with them in their struggle.