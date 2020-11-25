UrduPoint.com
Saqib Club Wins Inter Club Volleyball Championship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:34 PM

Inter-club competitions under the auspices of Provincial Volleyball Association ended in Peshawar with Saqib Club defeating Sadat Club by 3-1 in the final played here on Wednesday

Secretary Provincial Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Chamkani was the chief guest who witnessed the final and later on distributed prizes among all the winning players. International volleyball player Laiq Khan, Habib Ullah and other important personalities accompanied him.

In the ongoing Inter-Club competitions in the province under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association, the final of Inter-Club volleyball was played between Sadat Club and Saqib Club in Pir Kalay, situated in the outskirts of Peshawar.

Saqib Club won the final by 3-1. The score was 20, 20-25, 25-15 and 25-21. Earlier in the semi-finals, Saqib Club defeated Umar Club 3-0 while in the second semi-final, Sadat Club defeated Darmangi Club and qualified for the final.

