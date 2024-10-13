Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Championship Season 3

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 October, 2024):

The much-anticipated Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Championship Season 3 is set to return at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium from December 13 to 15.

The three-day international tournament will feature ten teams from countries including Pakistan, India, UAE, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, competing in a thrilling display of tape ball cricket.

This year, the legendary Pakistani cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq has been named the Brand Ambassador for the tournament.

The announcement was made at a press conference held in Dubai, where Naveed Ahmed, Chairman of Super Fix Group, along with Director Strategic Alliance Umar Farooq, Media Director Arshad Anjum, and Director of Field Operations Sajjad Abbasi, shared the details of the event.

Naveed Ahmed highlighted that Saqlain Mushtaq's involvement signifies the growing popularity of the tournament, following the presence of cricket icons like Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi in previous seasons.

He emphasized that the championship not only aims to showcase cricket talent in the UAE and the Middle East but also celebrates UAE's National Day by bringing together all communities to promote unity and respect for the country's laws.



Umar Farooq provided a briefing on the tournament's format, revealing that a total of 23 matches will be played across two groups, with each innings consisting of six overs.

The champion team will receive a cash prize of AED 30,000, while the runner-up team will earn AED 15,000.

Arshad Anjum praised the media's role in promoting the tournament globally, stating that the coverage has helped in enhancing the image of cricket and fostering a positive community spirit.

Sajjad Abbasi, responding to journalists' questions, confirmed that preparations for the tournament are in full swing and expressed his hope that this year's event will offer great entertainment to the residents of the UAE.

Chairman Naveed Ahmed concluded by thanking the Super Fix management team for their dedication and hard work in organizing the event, expressing optimism for a successful tournament.