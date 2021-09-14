Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to be part of coaches panel for upcoming series

(@fidahassanain)

The sources said that the board would announce the names of the local coaches for the national squad and name of Saqlain Mushtaq might be included in the panel of the coaches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2021) Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to become the the part of coaches panel for the ICC T20 World Cup along with two other foreign consultants, the Sources in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Addressing his first press conference on Monday, Newly-elected PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had announced to induct former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and former South African all-rounder Vernon Philander as coaches for the upcoming tournament. According to the reports, permanent coaches for the national squad will be announced after the T20 World Cup. The PCB management is expected to change the fielding coach, Abdul Majeed, for the T20 World Cup, they said. They also said that PCB already appointed Drix Simon as the national squad's strength and conditioning coach.

They sad that the PCB management was mulling over National High Performance Centre's Wicket keeping and Fielding Coach Atiq uz Zaman for a role with the national squad as well.

On Monday, while briefing the media about his vision for Pakistan cricket, Ramiz Raja said new coaches will give “aggression” to the cricket team.

"Hayden is Australian, I feel he can bring some aggression into the team. He has World Cup experience, he was a world class player," Raja had told reporters.

"An Australian occupying the dressing room will have a lot of benefits.... This Pakistan team can win the World Cup, it just needs an improvement of 10%."

"One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men's cricket team the same culture, mindset, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations," Raja had said.