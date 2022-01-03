UrduPoint.com

Saqlain Mushtaq Steps Down As Interim Head Coach With PCB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 03:02 PM

Saqlain Mushtaq steps down as interim head coach with PCB

A foreigner is all set to join team Pakistan following the decision of Saqlain Mushtaq.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) Saqlain Mushtaq has stepped down as Pakistan’s interim head coach with the Pakistan cricket board (PCB).

A foreigner is all set to join team Pakistan following the decision of Saqlain Mushtaq.

PCB had said that Mushtaq would serve the Men in Green for the T20 World Cup, tour of Bangladesh and home series against West Indies while the foreign coach would train them for home series against Australia.

Previously, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja had signaled that a foreigner will be hired as the next head coach of Pakistan Cricket team.

Ramiz Raja had said, “I discussed the future of Pakistan’s team management with Saqlain, Babar Azam and Rizwan and the general opinion is about inclusion of a foreign coach in the Pakistan team environment,”.

He said, “I firmly believe that you need someone with local knowledge on away tours. But you also need some regular coaches in order to maintain a good environment in net sessions.”

The PCB Chairman said, “I also think that we might not have the capacity to give all the responsibilities to the captain [Babar]. He is a relatively new captain which is why we don’t want to pressurize him,” he further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Australia Bangladesh PCB Tours Babar Azam All Coach

Recent Stories

Rashid bin Hamdan issues decision to form new Al N ..

Rashid bin Hamdan issues decision to form new Al Nasr Club’s Board of Director ..

8 minutes ago
 vivo V23e Catches the Eye of Tech Experts

Vivo V23e Catches the Eye of Tech Experts

20 minutes ago
 Thousands of Locals From South Korea's Pyeongtaek ..

Thousands of Locals From South Korea's Pyeongtaek to be Paid for Noise Pollution ..

17 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Swat rescued over 15,241 people in one ..

Rescue 1122 Swat rescued over 15,241 people in one year

17 minutes ago
 Yemen rebels say captured boat carried 'military s ..

Yemen rebels say captured boat carried 'military supplies'

17 minutes ago
 All banks observe holiday today across Pakistan 

All banks observe holiday today across Pakistan 

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.