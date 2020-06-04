Saqlain Mushtaq takes charges at High Performance Centre

(@fidahassanain)

Saqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as head of International Player Development in the High Performance Centre.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2020) Former Test cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq took charge of his responsibilities at High Performance Center, the reports said here Thursday.

Saqlain Mushtaq, the father of the ‘Doosra’, was appointed as the Head of International Player Development in the High Performance Center.

Saqlain Mushtaq had to join on June 10 but he already announced his availability Director High Performance Center Nadeem Khan had already taken charge on June 1.

Grant Bradburn, Head of high Performance Coaching, was currently in New Zealand, pointing out that he could not come to Lahore to take charge due to suspension of air operations but he started work.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) said that Grant Bradburn was in contact with Director High Performance Center Nadeem Khan.