UrduPoint.com

Saqlain Mushtaq To Continue As Interim Head Coach Of National Cricket Team

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Saqlain Mushtaq to continue as interim head coach of national cricket team

The reports suggest that PCB is expected to decide the matter of permanent head coach for the national cricket team during the PSL Season 7 which is likely to start next year in January.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2021) Former Pakistani cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq would continue to work as interim coach of the national squad for the upcoming West Indies going to be start on December 13.

An official of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seeking anonymity confirmed this development that Saqlain Mushtaq would continue to be the interim head coach of the national cricket team for T20I matches against the West Indies.

West Indies will tour Pakistan to play T20I matches and One-Day International series for 15 days.

However, the PCB has still to decide on bowling and batting coaches for the forthcoming series.

“We have to make a decision on it within next few days,” said the official, making it clear that Saqlain Mushtaq would continue to serve as interim head coach in the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

PCB is likely to make a decision about permanent Pakistan head coach during Pakistan Super League season seven which is likely to be started at the end of January next year.

Australian team is also due to tour Pakistan next year in March. The reports suggest that the board will decide the matter of permanent head coach for the national cricket team.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Bangladesh PCB Pakistan Super League January March December Coach

Recent Stories

India Delays Restart of Scheduled Foreign Flights ..

India Delays Restart of Scheduled Foreign Flights Amid Virus Variant Concerns

30 seconds ago
 Internal Displacement Rising Globally Despite COVI ..

Internal Displacement Rising Globally Despite COVID-19 Mobility Restrictions - I ..

14 minutes ago
 50th National Day celebrates five decades of achie ..

50th National Day celebrates five decades of achievements: WAM Director-General

15 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary Association jointly organized ..

20 minutes ago
 Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Needs to be Discuss ..

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Needs to be Discussed Within EU - Commission Pres ..

18 minutes ago
 Hardliner Eric Zemmour May Change Dynamics of Fren ..

Hardliner Eric Zemmour May Change Dynamics of French Presidential Race - Expert

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.