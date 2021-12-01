Saqlain Mushtaq to continue as interim head coach of national cricket team

(@FahadShabbir)

The reports suggest that PCB is expected to decide the matter of permanent head coach for the national cricket team during the PSL Season 7 which is likely to start next year in January.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2021) Former Pakistani cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq would continue to work as interim coach of the national squad for the upcoming West Indies going to be start on December 13.

An official of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seeking anonymity confirmed this development that Saqlain Mushtaq would continue to be the interim head coach of the national cricket team for T20I matches against the West Indies.

West Indies will tour Pakistan to play T20I matches and One-Day International series for 15 days.

However, the PCB has still to decide on bowling and batting coaches for the forthcoming series.

“We have to make a decision on it within next few days,” said the official, making it clear that Saqlain Mushtaq would continue to serve as interim head coach in the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

PCB is likely to make a decision about permanent Pakistan head coach during Pakistan Super League season seven which is likely to be started at the end of January next year.

Australian team is also due to tour Pakistan next year in March. The reports suggest that the board will decide the matter of permanent head coach for the national cricket team.