Saqlain wants Pakistan to win remaining CWC matches with pride

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Former spinner Saqlain Mustaq has urged Pakistan team to forget about the past and win the remaining four-matches of the 2019 cricket World Cup, with pride, as finishing on a high note matters in the tournament.

Pakistan will face South Africa on Sunday, New Zealand on June 26, Afghanistan on June 29 and lastly Bangladesh on July 5.

Saqlain, who played 49 Test matches and 169 ODIs for Pakistan between 1995 and 2004, said though Pakistan's chances to qualify for the CWC semis are bleak but our team must focus on ending the tournament on a positive note.

"At the moment, Pakistan's has a very low net run-rate but it can be improved, if the green-shirts win all remaining four-matches with huge margins," he said.

Saqlain, who took 208 Test and 288 ODI wickets, said this is not it for Pakistan, as the top four teams on the points table would also have to lose their matches with huge margins, in order to pave way for the green-shirts for the semi-finals.

"Miracles happen and we must hope for the best," he said in his YouTube channel.

He said some things are not in our hands, just like the bad weather and injuries that players face in the tournament. "The most important thing is that Pakistan comes from this tournament with pride," he said.

Saqlain, who has also served as England's spin consultant, wants Pakistan team to forget what other teams are doing and focus on playing your natural game and leave the rest to God.

"Just stick to Plan A in the remaining matches which is your strength and things will work out for you," he said.